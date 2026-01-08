An extreme heatwave warning remains in place across Victoria’s North East, with Wangaratta and surrounding districts to endure a third successive day of above 40 degree temperatures.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a scorching maximum of 44 degrees on Friday, with overnight temperatures offering little relief, before cooler conditions arrive over the weekend.

As residents and visitors search for ways to stay safe and beat the heat, ice cream shops, pools, splash parks and air‑conditioned venues such as the Wangaratta Library and Wangaratta Co-store have become popular refuges from the oppressive conditions.

Rural City of Wangaratta sports, aquatics and events precinct manager, Leon Newton, said WSAC had 411 free pool entries on Wednesday, when the temperature soared to our warmest day on over four years at 41.9 degrees.

"We expect the pool to continue to be popular on Thursday and Friday, with free entry continuing," he said, noting even hotter conditions than Wednesday.

"All age groups are represented, and the splash pad is popular with families during its opening hours.

"One patron, passing through, praised the venue’s facilities and how well it coped with the conditions.”

Wangaratta library coordinator Loueen Twyford said they had seen increased visitation, with people staying longer to enjoy the cool environment.

"We offer plenty to keep everyone entertained, from reading newspapers and working on our community jigsaw to board games on request," she said.

"Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lunch or snacks (except in the children’s area), and water is available via our drinking fountain.”

Council closely monitors advice from the BoM, the Department of Health, and VicEmergency to decide whether to extend opening hours at the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre (WSAC) and offer free pool entry - go to council's website and social media channels for updates.

For Markwood's Sally Heywood, along with her four daughters, visiting Scoops Wangaratta Ice Creamery helped relieve the incessant heat.

“We have been swimming a lot to try and beat the heat,” she said.

“We thought coming into town for a cold treat might take the edge off.”

Keira Jean Wohlers from Scoops Wangaratta Ice Creamery said they have been “super busy” this week with the heatwave conditions.

“It’s been great to be able to give people ice creams or shakes to help cope with the heat,” she said.

“We’re always busy in summer and we’ve been seeing heaps of locals and visitors popping in for a sweet treat, which is great for our business.”

The Mitchell Avenue Splash Park was bustling with kids and families on Thursday, as visitors and locals tried to beat the heat.

Wangaratta local Nick Bell said his family was getting out nice and early at the splash park to keep the kids cool.

Visiting from Melbourne, Laura and Brent Runnalls have been camping at Nug Nug for the past couple of weeks with their three sons.

However, due to the intense heat, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees, they decided to move to a location with air conditioning.

“We were staying right on the Buffalo River and that was lovely but with the weather warnings we have moved to the BIG4 Wangaratta,” she said.

“We haven’t had a summer like this in years, tomorrow we’ll be in the aircon or cooling off swimming.”

Cameron Suidgeest from Wodonga found a welcome reprieve for his two daughters from the hot weather at splash park on Thursday.

“We did go to Harvey Norman to buy an air conditioner this morning, but they were all sold out,” he said.

“We have been cooling down here today and tomorrow we’ll be visiting the girl’s grandparents who have a pool and well be having a splash there.”

Kim Bennetts, executive director people and corporate operations at Northeast Health Wangaratta, said while the health service has not seen a significant increase in heat-related presentations this week, staff are well prepared and appropriately resourced to respond to community needs during extreme heat conditions.

“Extreme heat can pose serious health risks if not managed carefully, and we encourage everyone in our community to take simple precautions during hot weather, including staying well hydrated, avoiding strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day, and checking in on older people, young children and those with existing health conditions,” she said.

“If anyone feels unwell due to the heat, it’s important to seek medical advice early.”

For further safety information before, during and after heatwaves, visit https://www.betterhealth.vic.gov.au/campaigns/survive-heat.