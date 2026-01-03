An estimated 8500 people enjoyed New Year's Eve celebrations at the Wangaratta Showgrounds on Wednesday night.

While the crowd was smaller than last year, those in attendance enjoyed the talented array of entertainment, activities, and dazzling fireworks at the free event again hosted by the Rural City of Wangaratta council.

"From our perspective it was a great success, with everything going to plan," council's event attraction coordinator Elisha Naish said.

"This is the fourth year we've staged the event at the showgrounds...aiming to be the largest New Year's Eve celebration in the region.

"Part of that is strategically having a mix of musical entertainment with a great line-up of local up and coming bands and artists and some well known acts.

"There certainly was a very strong family vibe at the event, which is drawing people from across the North East and helping show what Wangaratta has to offer."

The Indigenous Outreach Projects helped get the evening off to a great start with plenty of crowd engagement, complemented by a range of free kids activities such as face painting, jumping castles and rock climbing.

Aria and Golden Guitar winner Fanny Lumsden didn't disappoint with her polished performance leading into the first foray of fireworks, timed for younger families, at 9pm.

"The crowd held quite well after 9pm, entertained by local performer RIFF and his band up until around 10pm, then the Melbourne Ska Orchestra closed out the evening leading into the fireworks at midnight," said Ms Naish.

Sergeant Luke Baker of Wangaratta police said crowd behaviour was excellent all evening.

"We had foot patrols and a highly visible presence and pleasingly there were no incidents of note," he said.