As it prepares for the completion of $14 million redevelopment works, Ryley Street's St Catherine's aged care facility has received a five-star Aged Care Quality Standards rating from the Department of Health, Disability and Ageing.

St Catherine's chief executive officer Adrian Johnstone said "considerable effort, commitment, and an unwavering level of care" was invested each day by the 130 staff caring for the 72 St Catherine's residents.

"Being Wangaratta's first and only five-star rated aged care provider is an honour we share with our whole team across every department of the organisation, as well as the many visiting allied health professionals and consultants," he said.

This will only be enhanced by redevelopment works at the facility, which are now at lock-up stage.

Features of the works include an improved drop-off and pick-up area for families at the front of the building, which will open into an inviting reception and waiting area, with a café/wine bar available for residents and their families, which in turn opens up into an alfresco area.

Upstairs, there will be a large loungeroom, with a bar and an outdoor terrace space, as well as a new hairdressing salon.

"The plan is that the work will be completed and the new areas available just after Easter," Mr Johnstone said.

Changes to planned parking in front of the building will slightly increase the number of spaces available, through the use of angle rather than parallel parking.

"We started our refurbishment in February, 2020, so for a lot of our families, it has been ongoing, and they are looking forward to seeing the changes," Mr Johnstone said.

Mr Johnstone said while the plan was in its infancy, St Catherine's was next looking to add four residential rooms on the south-east corner.

"This would potentially increase our number of beds to 75 in total," he said.

"After that, it will be the refurbishment of the dining and kitchen area, and then we will be 100 per cent fully refurbished, extended, and for the size of the site, will have maximised our space."