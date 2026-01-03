Over three decades, Robyn Symes has seen significant changes in Wangaratta’s interaction with its local post office.

In mid-December, the long-time Wangaratta resident marked 30 years of working at the city’s post office, a role she took on after being recommended by a friend who worked there.

"Back in those days, the mail room extended right to the back of the building, as there were a lot more letters being sent," she said.

"I learnt lots of different aspects when I started, including a bit of mail sorting, and then moved to the counter."

Her career with Australia Post followed Robyn's previous position, where she spent 12 years working on the desk in hospital accident and emergency.

"I like dealing with people," she said.

And that's been the basis of her time with Australia Post, where Robyn said she enjoyed the customer interaction, especially with regulars at the Murphy Street post office.

"You have the chance to help a lot of older people with things like banking, as everything's electronic now and they sometimes need assistance, and little kids will come in for their Santa letters at Christmas, which is a kind of community service," she said.

Along with the reduction in letters being sent, Robyn has witnessed the growth in the number of parcels moving through the post office due to a rise in online shopping, which prompted the recent introduction of 24/7 secure parcel lockers.

"Even the number of bills going through the mail has reduced, but we are doing more work on ID aspects, such as passports," Robyn said.

"The role's changed a bit; there is still lots to do, but it's in different aspects."

Positioned in the heart of the CBD, Robyn said it had also been interesting to watch the evolution of Wangaratta's main street, as stores have come and gone and changes have been made.

"It's been enjoyable, and I'll continue to enjoy it," she said.