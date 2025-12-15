An uplifting and joyous evening was had by all who attended last week’s inaugural Carols in a Paddock at St George’s, Taminick.

About 22 people from Milawa, Whorouly, Boweya, Glenrowan, Chesney Vale, Wangaratta and Shepparton raised the roof of the little bush church as they sung with gusto Christmas favourites such as 'Once in Royal David’s City', 'While Shepherds Watched their Flocks by Night' and the popular Australian carol, 'The North Wind'.

The evening, which was arranged by St George’s parish councillor Dianne Phillips and church warden Edwina McFarland, was also attended by the Dean of Wangaratta, the Very Reverend Neil Hicks and Mrs Sue Hicks.

The 110 year-old church with its warm and welcoming aura provided the perfect setting for the carol singing, which was followed by much appreciated refreshments in the paddock.