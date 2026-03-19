Race director Liam Delany said one of the biggest drawcards for Sunday's Wangaratta Chronicle Marathon and Fun Run was its community-wide appeal.

"It doesn't matter who you are, you can get involved - it's so inclusive," he said.

This year marking its 15th anniversary, the event offers distances ranging from a marathon and half-marathon, through to 10km, 5km, and the 2km primary school challenge for under 12 runners - all from the event hub at the Wangaratta Showgrounds.

The marathon starts at 7am on Sunday, the half-marathon at 7.15am, 10km at 7.30am, 5km at 9.30am and the 2km at 10.15am.

Liam said the event drew on a growing interest in running which had been boosted by the pandemic.

"People realised they had to be responsible for their health and fitness, and running is a really affordable and accessible option," he said.

That's translating to registrations, with the 10km run proving particularly popular and close to being a sellout, and the 5km event also attracting plenty of interest.

"Then there is the community aspect of events like this - everyone working together and supporting each other," Liam said.

"It's a great day for everyone involved."

The Wangaratta Wholefoods Community Challenge provides an avenue for local groups, schools and businesses to gather runners to support their teams.

A $1000 first prize and $500 second prize have been provided by Wangaratta Wholefoods to recognise the level of participation.

Last year, the strongly-supported Centre Against Violence took out the challenge - with Cathedral College close behind in second place - and was able to regift the winnings to those in need.

"CAV will be hard to beat again, but their victory last year was another win-win for the community," Liam said.

Warm, sunny conditions are forecast for Sunday's event, and entries close on Saturday at 5pm.

"We're encouraging people to enter online, and if they can't do so, to enter (cash only) at one of the number pick-ups, on Friday at the Wangaratta Chronicle at 37 Rowan Street from 2pm to 5pm, or on Saturday at the Wangaratta Showgrounds from 2pm to 5pm.

There will be no on-the-day entries.

The Showgrounds is the venue for number pick-up only on Sunday from 6am.

Cash and prizes are up for grabs at the event, everyone receives a medal, and The Athletes Foot 2km Primary School Challenge offers trophies for first, second and third girls and boys in under eight, under 10 and under 12 age groups.

"It’s a great way to get the kids involved and active, which is one of the most important parts of this event," Liam said.

Parents can run the course along with any hesitant youngsters.

Those aged 12 or above can participate in the 2km event, but will not be in the running for the Athletes Foot gift voucher prizes.

The field for the Garry Nash & Co Real Estate Marathon will include last year's female and male winners, Hayley Waterson and Abdi Rhoble, which speaks to the drawing power of the event.

The reigning winners will battle it out with fellow runners for the prizemoney provided by Garry Nash & Co.

The half-marathon is sponsored by RJ Sanderson & Associates, the 10km by Wangaratta BFT, and the 5km by Johnsons MME.

This year's event hub will be bigger than ever, with a host of teams, businesses and sponsors getting involved and bringing along their marquees to make for a colourful, festival-like atmosphere.

A DJ will keep the vibes high, and there will be a range of food and drinks available for purchase at stalls within the event hub.

Community supporters of the marathon and fun run include the Yarrunga Scouts, who will man one of the water stations, the Wangaratta Dog Obedience and Training Centre providing food and drink in the hub space, and the Wangaratta Lions Club marshalling road crossings.

Liam said the Rural City of Wangaratta had offered great support for the event, clearing the course and granting permits.

In addition, the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre is offering free pool entry for all participants, while North East Life Physiotherapy will be available for post-run massages.

For more information about the event, or to enter, visit https://northeastsports.com.au/wangarattamarathon