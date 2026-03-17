The legacy of one of the world's best-known saints was remembered in Wangaratta today, as the city's school and church named in honour of St Patrick celebrated his feast day.

Parishioners gathered at St Patrick's Catholic Church in Ford Street, joined by students, staff and families from nearby St Patrick's Primary School, for a 9.30am Mass recognising their patron saint.

This was followed by morning tea in the presbytery for parishioners, while students returned to school with their teachers and took the opportunity to don celebratory green clothes in readiness for an afternoon of activities.

The youngsters had the chance to enjoy Irish dancing, including an Irish jig dance-off, as well as shamrock-making, Gaelic games including hurling, and a barbecue lunch and St Patrick's Day cake, in what is a long-held tradition at the school of recognising the feast day.

St Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, was born in Roman Britain and as a young teenager was captured by Irish pirates and taken to Ireland as a slave to herd and tend sheep.

He escaped at age 20 and returned home to Britain, but later had a vision which prompted his studies for the priesthood; he was eventually ordained a bishop and took the Gospel to Ireland, where he converted thousands and built churches across the country.

He famously often used shamrocks to explain the Holy Trinity.

St Patrick's Day is celebrated each year on 17 March, with festivities featuring green, shamrocks, and elements of Irish culture.