A new defibrillator installed outside the Wangaratta Magpies Football Netball Club rooms at the Wangaratta Showgrounds will offer easily-accessible support in medical emergencies.

The club received a $3495 community grant for the fully-monitored defibrillator package, which is available for 24/7 public use in an emergency.

The grant - part of the 2025-'26 program - ensured the equipment could be fixed to the outside of the clubrooms with only a small monetary outlay from the Magpies.

Club president Jon Henry said the Magpies knew from past experience how important defibrillators could be in an emergency.

He said while there were a number housed by clubs around the Wangaratta Showgrounds, it was important to have an external defibrillator available for use by the public, especially for events such as the city's New Year's Eve celebration held at the venue.