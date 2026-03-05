Anyone with connections to the former Anglican church of Greta, Christ Church, is encouraged to attend a memorial plaque unveiling at the site on Sunday, 8 March.

The role played by the deconsecrated church in the community will be acknowledged during the ceremony, which will also include the opening of a time capsule from the site, believed to be from the church's centenary in 1990.

Those interested are asked to gather by 3pm for the unveiling, which will be followed by afternoon tea under the trees in the nearby cemetery carpark.

The church, which is now privately-owned and undergoing restoration, was the third built on the site; the original building was constructed and dedicated in 1890, but destroyed by white ants, and the second was built and dedicated in 1916 but later lost in the 1952 bushfires.

The current building was dedicated in 1954, and served the community for 67 years before being deconsecrated in 2021.