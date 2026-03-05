Nine from some fifteen projects making positive impacts to communities showcased an online Rotary Club’s innovation at a special event to mark its 10-year milestone anniversary.

District 9790’s e-Club of Change Makers recently held a Charter Anniversary lunch at the Wangaratta Turf Club’s Oaks Room.

Close to 60 people took part to celebrate the club’s charter, service and fellowship.

The event drew present and past members locally and interstate with some members joining in on Zoom.

Event MC and Rotarian Liz Long in introductions said as an e-Club, connection is beyond borders.

“When passionate people come together, real change happens,” she said.

The club recognised founding, past and current members as well as highlighting community impact and future goals.

Among projects recognised was one to end trachoma in remote Australia with District 9790 e-Club of Change Makers member Kathryn Chivers from Beechworth taking part.

Club president, Wangaratta-based Susan Benedyka, said 16 founding Rotarians had originally met at a satellite club of the Rotary Club of Mitchell.

“They believed distance could not limit service, connection could transcend geography and Rotary could honour tradition while embracing innovation,” she said.

Ms Benedyka said the early years encompassed courage and vision.

“We also honoured all present members with their projects, ideas, energy and enthusiasm and set foundations for the future,” she said.

“The club has built a community of change makers.

“We meet online, collaborate across regions and partner locally and globally.”

The president said projects are the key focus of how the e-Club runs.

“We used to ask people with time for Rotary to join us, and what we've done is change it around,” she said.

“We now have people with projects who are already engaged in the community and might have a project they're involved with, and we ask where Rotary can help them, rather than how can they help us.”

Ms Benedyka said the club had more than doubled its numbers over the last 12 months with now a 43-strong membership.

“It is the fastest growing in District 9790 as well as in the Rotary South Pacific Zone,” she said.

Wangaratta-based president elect for the next 2026/27 Rotary year, Clark Fletcher, said the e-Club has been successful due to its focus on projects and not meetings.

“We meet 25 times a year for one hour per meeting and it’s easy to do,” he said.

Wangaratta-based member Sophie Enders said the club’s strength derives from its diversity and projects.

As the next president elect for the 27/28 Rotary year, Ms Enders said she looked forward to the club’s ongoing positive impacts with projects going from strength to strength.

Among distinguished guests included District Governor Emma Davis, past District Governors and Member for Ovens Valley Tim McCurdy.

Others were the Rural City of Wangaratta’s deputy mayor Harvey Benton and Beechworth’s Patricia Wilson – the wife of key founding e-Club member, the late Bill Wilson.

Among projects showcased included Sri Lanka education programs, and clean water and sanitation initiatives in Cambodia.

Another – ‘Teacher in a Box’ program – an interactive library of community and academic resources without the need of internet access – now supports education in 29 countries around the world.

Club members hail from around Australia, Switzerland, Cambodia, Papua New Guinea and Japan as well as the club having a sister club in Sri Lanka.