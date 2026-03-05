A 10-year charter anniversary celebration for District 9790 Rotary e-Club of Change Makers recently held in Wangaratta also marked a special occasion for one of its members.

District 9790 Governor Emma Davis who travelled from Melbourne for the anniversary event presented Wangaratta-based club member Heather Redmond with a prestigious Paul Harris Fellowship.

“It was a privilege to present Heather with her Paul Harris acknowledgement,” Ms Davis said.

“Paul Harris is the founder of our Rotary global organisation established in 1905.

“We as Rotarians, give to our foundation as our charity of choice to do amazing work in our communities, both locally and internationally.

“We thanked Heather today for her contributions by presenting her with her Paul Harris Fellowship."

The fellowship recognised Heather’s outstanding service to the club and contribution to the community.

Ms Redmond said she has been a Rotarian since 2009 and has been a member of two clubs at separate times.

“I've watched other people receive awards and have sat quietly and thought how they do wonderful things,” she said.

“And then one day, you proceed with something similar and then belong an illustrious group of people.”

Ms Redmond said she had undertaken many Rotary projects.

“There's so many interesting things you can do, I’m curious and help value add to projects too,” she said.

Besides making a difference to other people’s lives, the Rotarian said rewarding projects undertaken had also made a difference to her life.

The Rotary e-Club of Change Makers also inducted two new members at the anniversary celebration.

President Susan Benedyka presided over the induction welcoming Whorouly’s Vani Laupaama and a founding member reconnecting to the club, Makhdoom Bhatti joining in online from the Northern Territory.