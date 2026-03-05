Female year 11 students from across the region joined Wangaratta Zonta Club members and community mentors for breakfast on Thursday morning, in a local celebration of International Women's Day.

Held three days ahead of the global day, which is recognised each year on 8 March, the breakfast was the 20th staged by the Zonta Club.

It offered the 80 students the opportunity to nominate career sectors they would like to pursue, and then share a table with local women working in those fields - to build knowledge, contacts and confidence for their future.

They also heard from guest speakers Emma Merlo, Sarah Thompson and Tegan Allen, who took time to share their own journeys and career paths.

Emma said her career trajectory had started in spa therapy, moved through hospitality and into construction before she began her current role as chief executive officer at the Wangaratta Turf Club.

She encouraged the young women in the room to remember that they don't have to change who they are; they simply need to follow something they are interested and believe in.

"I followed what I was good at - I love people, strategy and problem-solving," she said.

"Your path might zig-zag, but that's okay."

She also urged the audience to remember that women should support each other rather than compete.

Sarah detailed her education, from Galen Catholic College to an all-girl boarding school in Melbourne, and then to completing a Bachelor of Arts at university, which she said opened her eyes to the world of work she would pursue.

After working in London, and in Melbourne in philanthropy, she completed leadership studies, and currently works as a Latrobe University frontline fundraiser.

Sarah invited the audience to think, as she did, that doubt in career planning was "not a stop sign, but an opportunity".

Tegan told of her journey, which took an unexpected shift when she was diagnosed in 2008 with a brain tumour which affected her optic nerves, and her vision.

Along with studying education support, as she had always wanted to be a teacher, she ventured into disability advocacy, which she loves.

"Finding a career is about finding your passion - doing something you love, and getting up each day feeling you're making a difference in someone's life," she said.

She also encouraged young women planning their future to consider that "your differences can become your greatest strength".

Thursday's breakfast also included the announcement of the Zonta Club's Young Woman in Leadership Award, which went to Makenzie Clark.

The Cathedral College Wangaratta graduate was not able to attend the morning, as she is currently studying media and communication at RMIT University - but anyone who has watched her path through the community in recent years would be aware she is a worthy winner.

A similar breakfast will be held for year 11 male students on 19 March.