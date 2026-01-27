On Monday, 26 January, 22 conferees from as far as South America were granted citizenship during the Australia Day ceremony held at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre.

Presented with an award and gifts by Mayor Irene Grant, folks from Colombia, France, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States of America were inducted, ready to carry out life’s next chapter as Australian citizens in our municipality.

Filipino couple Jaye, who works as a nurse at Northeast Health Wangaratta, and Marlon Maglaqui with daughter Jewel were “very excited” to join their little boy Jaden as Australian citizens.