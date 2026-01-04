NE Tracks LLEN staff, local students and Zonta Group Wangaratta members, gathered to celebrate the end of the Hands On Hospo program for the year on Thursday morning at Aroma Deli Cafe, one of the hosts of the program.

NE Tracks LLEN launched the Hands On Hospo program, funded by the Victorian State Government within the School To Work Program, in response to increasing hospitality staff shortages across the region, providing year 10-12 students with real-world café and hospitality work experience.

In 2025, more than 80 students from 11 secondary schools across Benalla, Wangaratta and Mansfield took part, hosted by local cafés, restaurants and hospitality venues that generously supported young people entering the workforce, many for the first time.

NE Tracks LLEN chief executive officer, Tim Oliver, said host employers were central to the program's success.

"Our host employers are the key to this program, and we encourage more businesses to consider offering that 'first leg up' into the workforce," he said.

"Hands On Hospo gives young people meaningful exposure to the world of work while building lifelong skills, confidence and valuable experience to include on their resume, while also helping to fill local vacancies."

Abby Hart from Galen Catholic College Wangaratta completed her placement at Schnitz Wangaratta, gaining experience across front and back of house, customer service, hygiene and safe food handling, and was subsequently offered part-time employment.

NE Tracks LLEN looks forward to continuing the Hands On Hospo program in 2026 and strengthening partnerships between schools, students and local hospitality employers into the future.

NE Tracks LLEN also celebrated its continued partnership with Zonta Group Wangaratta, recognising their ongoing support of the popular annual Zonta Girls and Boys Breakfasts, which provide senior students with insights into leadership and positive community impact.

Looking ahead to 2026, creative students from across North East Victoria are invited to design an outfit or wearable item using recycled and repurposed materials for the highly anticipated UpStyle Runway, a featured segment of Zonta's annual fashion show.