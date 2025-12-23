Whorouly Primary School

Welcome to new principal

Following the retirement of Pauline McPherson, Dale Walker has been selected to guide the school for the next five years, continuing the tradition of strong and well-respected leadership within the community.

Dale began his teaching career in London before returning to Australia, where he has worked at Wodonga Primary School, Myrtleford Consolidated School (as it was then known), and Beechworth Primary School.

More recently, he served at Oxley Primary School and Glenrowan Primary School before making the move to Whorouly.

Dale is widely known across the region for his extensive knowledge of numeracy and leadership, having supported and advised many schools to strengthen their practice in this area.

He said he is really excited about where Whorouly is going as a school.

"The whole community has been so supportive and are eager to take the next steps in building on the work Pauline has done over the last few years,” he said.

“The links with community run deep, and I am eager to continue this, and I have a strong sense of direction for the school, which will see us set our kids up for the future."

*

Yarrunga Primary School

End of year arts

The school community enjoyed an entertaining afternoon at its Art Extravaganza and End-of-Year Performances.

The school was buzzing with creativity, talent and community spirit.

Families enjoyed wandering through the beautiful displays created by the talented students, before listening to the ukulele group who took to the stage for their very first public performance and did an amazing job.

Refreshments were provided by the Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Gardens students, before the audience were treated to some high-energy dance performances.

*

St Patrick's Primary School

Christmas concert

A Christmas concert and mini market was a great way to celebrate the end of another school year.

It was a spectacular afternoon of family fun and great entertainment, which included a performance by the year ones.

*

Wangaratta Primary School

Christmas celebration

A festive Christmas Activities Day filled with fun and creativity was enjoyed by students.

They took part in craft, biscuit decorating and games, and dressed in imaginative costumes.

The day was full of laughter and Christmas cheer, providing a joyful way to celebrate the end of the school year.

*

Quiz questions

1. Is the Moon’s orbit: a) slowly getting bigger, b) staying the same, c) slowly getting smaller?

2. Do human babies have more or fewer bones than adults?

3. How do turkey vultures keep their legs cool?

4. Where did the oldest rock on Earth come from?

5. An oologist is an expert in what?

Quiz answers

1. a). The moon is moving away from Earth at a rate of 3.8 centimetres a year, which means its orbit is slowly increasing in size.

2. Babies have about 90 more bones than adults do. As you grow, some bones fuse together to leave the 206 bones that the average adult has.

3. Turkey vultures excrete waste (bird poo) onto their legs to cool down.

4. The oldest rock on Earth is called ‘Lunar sample 67215’ and it came from the Moon!

5. Oologists study eggs.