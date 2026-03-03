Country Universities Centre (CUC) Ovens Murray has launched four new bursaries worth $2500 each to help local students pursuing higher education.

Made possible through the support of Gentari Australia, the bursaries aim to reduce the financial barriers that can make university study challenging for regional students.

"We know that studying while living in regional areas comes with extra costs," said Mark van Bergen, centre manager at CUC Ovens Murray in Wangaratta.

"Whether it's travel for placements, textbooks and resources, or the impact of additional childcare or reduced work hours to focus on study, these bursaries are here to help our students achieve their goals."

The bursaries are open to all CUC Ovens Murray students, with at least one recipient from each of CUC Ovens Murray’s Corryong, Mansfield and Wangaratta sites.

To apply, students need to live in the Ovens Murray region, be enrolled in a university or TAFE course, be registered with CUC Ovens Murray and submit a 500-word application describing their academic goals and how the bursary would support their studies.

The funds can be used for any study-related costs, from course materials and equipment to placement expenses and living costs.

Applications close on 29 March 2026.

For more information and eligibility criteria, visit www.cucovensmurray.edu.au.