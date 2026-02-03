Cathedral College Wangaratta

Return to school

Year six students continue the tradition of raising the flags on the first day back at school.

Term one has begun with hot weather, cricket, laughs and learning.

We can’t wait to see what the year brings for the students at the school.

*

Appin Park Primary School

Exciting start

Although the weather was extremely hot, students flooded through the doors on Wednesday morning keen to meet with their classmates and new teachers.

Although they were excited, they showed great control and classrooms were noticeably calm, with some work underway very early in the day.

By the afternoon, with temperatures reaching the mid-40s, everyone was more than keen to stay in their airconditioned rooms to continue with catch ups and quiet activities.

Teachers have been busy planning the term with learning and extra activities, ready for some productive and engaging sessions with their students.

*

Wangaratta Primary School

School’s back

Students have happily returned for the new school year, easing back into routines despite the hot weather.

To stay cool and hydrated, students enjoyed icy poles and participated in quiet indoor activities, ensuring a safe, calm and positive start to the year.

*

Whorouly Primary School

Best buddies

In what could only be called extreme, the student numbers at Whorouly Primary School in 2026 see its largest list of year sixes in quite some time.

This year the school has a total of nine year six students making up one third of the school.

They are a big presence at the school both in size and in number.

Contrasting with this, the school has one prep enrolment for the year who has quickly become a celebrity.

With the school's prep/buddy program in place, Sam has nine buddies to call upon if needed.

Could it be that Sam is possibly the most cared for Foundation student in the region?

*

If you would like to contribute to the News from our Schools and Kinders page, please send your submission to amcpherson@nemedia.com.au.

*

Quiz questions

1. Excluding Antarctica, which continent reaches furthest south?

2. How did NASA destroy the spaceship Cassini in 2017?

3. What kind of animal is the Australian trumpet?

4. Where does cork come from?

5. What is the lightest gas in the world? Is it: a) hydrogen, b) helium or c) carbon dioxide?

Quiz answers

1. South America reaches further south than South Africa, Australia, and even New Zealand.

2. Cassini was flown into the planet Saturn.

3. The Australian trumpet is an enormous sea snail, which can grow to almost a metre in length.

4. Cork is the bark of the cork oak tree.

5. a). Hydrogen is the lightest gas, with a molecular weight of 2.