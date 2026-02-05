A Killawarra home was destroyed by fire on Wednesday afternoon, with the cause under investigation.

A CFA spokesperson said 15 CFA units responded to the blaze on Forest Road about 1:30pm.

“Crews discovered a structure on fire, which had extended to a shed and small grassfire,” they said.

“Victoria Police and the relevant power company were called to the scene.”

CFA District 23 commander Rod Railton, speaking from the scene of the fire on Thursday morning, said the home was unoccupied at the time, with temperatures of 32 degrees and mild wind gusts making it difficult for firies to contain the blaze.

“Firefighters did an excellent job preventing the fire from spreading to the Warbys which was nearby,” he said.

“It was contained to the property where the fire started.”

The CFA spokesperson said the incident was deemed under control around 2:50pm while Mr Railton said the cause of the fire remained under investigation.