Recreational fishers are being encouraged to take advantage of Victoria’s great outdoors this winter as the three-month season for Murray spiny freshwater crayfish opens on 1 June.

Victorian Fisheries Authority (VFA) chief executive officer Travis Dowling said the Murray cray season provides a great opportunity for people to try their luck at snagging the world’s second largest freshwater crayfish.

“Catching Murray crays is great fun for fishers of all ages and experience levels," he said.

“If you're looking to catch and keep Murray crays, we recommend the mid to lower reaches of our larger inland rivers such as the Ovens, Goulburn, Mitta Mitta and Kiewa.

“These areas also boast excellent camping spots and facilities which make it easy to enjoy a meal of delicious crays around the campfire with friends and family.”

Hoop nets, baited lines (no hooks), and your own hands may all be used to catch Murray crays.

Open top lift nets can only be used to catch Murray crays at Lake Eildon, Rocklands Reservoir, and Lake Dartmouth.

Nets must be attached to a tag that remains above the water's surface with the owner’s full name and address written clearly.

Mr Dowling said it is also important to know how to measure crays correctly, from just behind the eye socket to the rear of the carapace, which is the main body shell.

“Measuring Murray crays correctly and only keeping ones between 10 and 12 cm ensures we keep large, breeding females in the system to produce offspring for years to come,” he said.

“Any female crays carrying eggs under their tails must be released immediately.”

A daily bag limit of two crays applies, as does a statewide possession limit of four per person at any one time.

For more information on bag and size limits for Murray crays, grab a free Recreational Fishing Guide from a tackle store, download the free VicFishing app, or head to www.vfa.vic.gov.au/murraycrays