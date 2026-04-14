During the past few days a deep active low pressure remained well south of King Island and brought a very cold blast with very heavy snowfalls to most of Tasmania.

This cold airmass did enter Victoria with snowfalls over alpine resorts and maximum temperatures five degrees below the April normal at all major towns in North East Victoria after being three degrees above normal for the first eight days of April.

Further north to well into the central west of NSW and as far north as Charleville, maximum temperatures were close to being the hottest on record for April on 9/10 April.

Walgett recorded 38.4 degrees which was the hottest on record for April since records started in 1878 - the previous hottest April day was 37.8 degrees at the beginning of April 1922.

Moree reported 36.6 degrees - the hottest in April since 38.3 degrees in 1922.

Forbes, Dubbo and Parkes all recorded their highest April temperature since 2018, whilst Lightning Ridge recorded its hottest April on record with 38.1 degrees, eclipsing the 36 degrees in April of 2018.

The year 2018 was terribly dry mainly in NSW and not much better in Victoria except for welcome above average rainfall in November and December.

Meanwhile, Darwin has had one of its longest wettest November to April periods since 1906-07.

The year 1907 had a somewhat drier period from May to October before a wet and warmer November and maximum temperatures being slightly above normal from July 1907 onwards.

Christmas day in Melbourne 1907 was the hottest on record with a reading of 40.7 degrees and still remains the hottest in 168 years of records.