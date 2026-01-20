Hamilton Park residents and neighbours are invited to come together and celebrate community at a relaxed Australia Day 'Breakfast under the Gumtrees' at the Hamilton Park Community Hub, Kurrajong Lane, on Monday, 26 January.

The free event, hosted by the Hamilton Park Board and supported by the Wangaratta Rural City Council, will begin from 8:30am and is open to neighbours of all ages.

Attendees can look forward to a delicious breakfast of bacon, sausages, eggs and tomatoes, along with a range of activities including sing alongs, a quiz, and the chance to share an original Aussie poem.

Residents will also have the opportunity to acknowledge local community achievers who contribute their time, energy and care to the neighbourhood.

Hamilton Park Australia Day Committee member Doreen Wheeler said the morning is designed to strengthen community connections and celebrate the people who make Hamilton Park a great place to live.

"Come along and say hello to your neighbours and meet new friends, eat a delicious breakfast, enjoy singing a song, having a go at the Aussie Day quiz and enjoy the fun performances of an Aussie poetry slam," she said.

"Join councillor Tania Maxwell and community members in celebrating our local achievers whose contributions make Hamilton Park a great place to live."

While the breakfast is free, organisers are asking attendees to RSVP by Thursday, 22 January to help with catering numbers, and to advise of any dietary requirements.

Community members planning to attend can register their interest by contacting Doreen on 0437 555 083 or Ruth on 0439 482 694.