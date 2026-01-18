The Wangaratta community is being encouraged to get behind the local arm of Black Dog Ride by registering to ride in the 2026 One Dayer or participating in local fundraising to help start a national conversation about depression and suicide prevention.

This year's Black Dog Ride ‘One Dayer’ motorcycle ride will be held in Wangaratta and more than 50 communities across Australia on Sunday, 15 March.

Wangaratta Black Dog Ride coordinator, Leon Carter said each year, the event reminds us that meaningful change starts at a local level.

“We know first-hand that when community members, volunteers, clubs and businesses unite behind a shared cause, the ripple effect can be felt right across the country,” he said.

“By raising awareness and vital funds that go directly back into regional communities, we’re helping to close the gap where mental health services and free support are still out of reach for so many Australians.

“It’s about connection, compassion and showing that no one has to face their struggles alone.”

In 2025, more than 6000 participants took part nationwide, helping raise over $300,000 to support mental health and suicide prevention and this year, organisers are hoping to see even more local riders, clubs and businesses come together to make a difference.

The majority of money raised through the One Dayer ride is funded back into local communities via the Black Dog Ride Grant Program which directly supports regional and rural areas where access to mental health services and free support is limited or non-existent.

To register, visit https://www.123tix.com.au/events/50742/wangaratta-vic-black-dog-ride-1-dayer-2026, to donate visit https://www.blackdogride.org.au/view/donate, or to buy some Black Dog Ride merch visit https://shop.blackdogride.com.au/.

Since 2009, Black Dog Ride’s annual One Dayer has brought riders, volunteers and supporters together across Australia to start conversations, share stories, and raise vital funds for mental health.

To date, volunteers and donors have raised over $4M that has been donated to hundreds of organisations within regional communities across the country including Men’s Shed Association, Royal Flying Doctor, Just a Farmer, local schools, Mental Health Charities and initiatives that directly support the wider community.

Local schools, clubs, community groups and individuals can also raise awareness of depression and suicide prevention and support the vital work of Black Dog Ride by organising local fundraising activities and events or simply make a donation.

For more information on Black Dog Ride and One Dayer ride, please visit www.blackdogride.org.au or keep up to date on the Black Dog Ride Facebook page.