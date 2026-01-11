The summer holidays are a great time to clear out sheds, cupboards and under the sink of unwanted household chemicals in preparation for Wangaratta's Detox Your Home event in February.

The event on Saturday, 21 February at council's works depot in Newman Street, from 9am-12pm, will facilitate a free, convenient disposal service for residents, helping to keep local families, waterways, animals and the environment safe.

Common products such as weedkiller, pesticides, bleach, brake fluid and rat poison are harmful to the environment and should not be placed in kerbside bins or poured down sinks.

Common chemicals collected at Detox Your Home events include:

• Cleaning: Acids and alkalis, including bleach, rust remover, and hydrochloric acid, oven cleaner;

• Garden: Fertiliser, fuel (old lawn mower/power tools fuel), weed killers/herbicides, insect sprays and pesticides, pool chemicals;

• Garage: Brake fluid, coolant, fuels including petrol, diesel and kerosene, machine oil and lubricant, and;

• Non-halon (red) fire extinguishers.

For the full list of chemicals accepted, visit www.sustainability.vic.gov.au/accepteditems.

Detox Your Home events are staffed by expert chemists who identify and sort chemicals for safe transport to a licensed facility, where they are processed for reuse or safe disposal.

“Everyone in the community can help keep toxic chemicals out of the environment by registering online and bringing items to the Detox Your Home event," Sean Ginnivan, Rural City of Wangaratta waste services coordinator, said.

"It’s a free event that benefits the environment and the community.”

The Detox Your Home program is initiated by Sustainability Victoria with events delivered statewide by local councils.

Register here: www.sustainability.vic.gov.au/detoxyourhome

Registrations close on 20 February.