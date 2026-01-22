Eldorado Memorial Hall is set to host its 20th annual Australia Day event, promising an evening of community celebration and recognition.

Starting at 6pm on Monday, 26 January, the event is open to everyone and requires no RSVP or charge.

Committee secretary and hall bookings officer, Cheryl Bell, said all are welcome to come along and join in the celebrations.

"They can just turn up on the night," she said.

"There's no charge at all, it's all free."

A raffle will also be held during the evening.

The evening's festivities will include dinner, dessert, a local achiever award presentation, a flag lowering ceremony, a children's gold nugget hunt, and a vintage and classic vehicle display.

Cheryl said a key highlight of the event is the local achiever award.

"It celebrates those in the community who go above and beyond," she said.

Recipients are often volunteers and the award can be given to individuals or groups, who are kept unaware until the day of the event.

Cheryl said the recipients don't know in advance.

"It's a surprise on the day," she said.

The Eldorado Hall has been organising this event since 2006, taking over from the CWA ladies.

"The CWA disbanded because they didn't have the numbers to sustain it, one of them asked us to take over and we've been doing it ever since," Cheryl said.

Cheryl said the event aims to bring people together and celebrate the community.

"It's all about getting people together," she said.