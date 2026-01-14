A relaxed charity ride aiming to raise funds for the Wangaratta Carevan will roll out from Wangaratta's Apex Park next month, inviting the whole community to take part, whether on two wheels, four wheels, or simply stopping by for a chat.

The ride will be held on Saturday, 8 February, with participants gathering from 9am ahead of a 9:30am departure.

Organiser Kurt Dissegna said the event was intentionally kept simple and affordable, with no registration fee and just a gold coin donation, all going directly to the Wangaratta Carevan.

“The whole idea is just to raise money for the Carevan,” he said.

“But it’s also about giving people a reason to get together, have a chat, hang out with people they know, or meet someone new.”

The event is open to everyone, regardless of whether they ride a motorcycle.

“I don’t care if people ride, drive a car or just come down to look at the bikes,” Kurt said.

“If people just want to turn up and be part of it, that’s perfectly fine.”

Kurt said his experiences organising previous charity rides, including for the Black Dog Institute and Salvation Army, helped shape the approach.

“The problem with a lot of rides is you pay $40 just to enter, then you’ve got fuel, then lunch and before you know it, you’re $150 out of pocket,” he said.

“With the cost of living, that’s a real struggle for people.”

“That’s why this is just a gold coin donation.

“I want people to be able to come out and have a good day without it costing them a fortune.”

Funds raised on the day will support the Wangaratta Carevan, which provides free warm meals and assistance to people in need throughout the region.

“The Carevan is an amazing resource that needs to be supported,” Kurt said.

“A couple of dollars in a tin can go towards something that really helps local people who can’t always afford the basics.”

Kurt said the day was about more than fundraising alone.

“Getting people out of the house, having food together, talking, that social interaction is huge,” he said.

“People might look at bikes, grab something to eat, and every dollar they spend goes straight back to the Carevan.”

Breakfast will be available on the morning, with proceeds also supporting the charity.

Kurt said the ride route will be shared on the day, with no prior announcements.

There is no need to register or RSVP, just turn up on the day.

“At the end of the day, what’s a gold coin?” Kurt said.

“Most of us can afford to throw one in a tin, and if a lot of people do that, it makes a big difference for those on the receiving end.”