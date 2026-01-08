Visit the Wangaratta Farmers’ Market this Saturday for your fix of fresh produce and local goods, from 8am to 12pm on the grounds of Holy Trinity Cathedral.

This month's market will showcase a wide range of vendors, including but not limited to - fresh local produce, fresh bread, gluten-free treats, meats and cheese, sweet treats, jams, honey, sauces and many handcraft products.

Market coordinator, Chloe Brown, said shopping local and eating fresh produce is a great way to start the new year and kick off some excellent habits.

"Our vendors provide the freshest produce which is at its ripest for both flavour and nutrients," she said.

"This in turn kicks off everyone's year with a boost of energy levels and improved immunity.

"Shopping local also keeps money flowing through the community and increases connections with our stallholders who have amazing stories to tell about their business and their produce/products."

Those interested in joining as a stallholder or volunteering can find more information at https://wangarattafarmersmarket.com.au/ or by emailing wangarattafarmersmarket@gmail.com or calling 0412 563 467.

*

What's on in brief

Porepunkah People’s Market on Saturday

The Porepunkah People’s Market will be held at Porepunkah Hall on Saturday, 10 January from 9am to 1pm.

Visit the welcoming market space where the local community offers locally grown food, handmade items, quality second-hand treasures, healing services, and share skills that enrich the collective wellbeing and foster connection, creativity, and sustainable living

For more information, find Porepunkah People’s Market on Facebook.

*

Wangaratta Community Market on Sunday

The first Wangaratta Community Market for the year will be held this Sunday, 11 January at Moore Than Swimming, located at 11-13 Mason Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 1pm.

There are a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, including handcrafted items, plants, food stalls, and more.

Stalls are available for just $20 each (no bookings required) and car boot sales are welcome for $15, with more information via the market's Facebook page or call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

*

Harrietville Bush Market this Sunday

Visit the Harrietville Bush Market run by the Harrietville Historical Society at Tavare Park from 8:30am to 1:30pm, on Sunday, 11 January.

Wander through stalls of artisan wares, clothing, jewellery, local produce and preserves, plants, second-hand books, coffee, sausage sizzle and home-cooked treats.

And don't forget to enter the Country Fire Authority (CFA) Raffle.

*

Final week of Pleats of Matter exhibition

This weekend is the final opportunity to view Melbourne based artist Kate V M Sylvester’s exhibition ‘Pleats of Matter’ in Gallery 2 at the Wangaratta Art Gallery.

The exhibition, an immersive installation made from deconstructed, recycled t-shirts, meticulously unthreaded by hand to reveal the mass and structure of the jersey weave, closes on Sunday, 11 January.

*

Overland exhibition at Wangaratta Art Gallery

The first solo hometown exhibition of nationally acclaimed, Wangaratta-born artist Matthew Harris, is being presented at the Wangaratta Art Gallery until 18 January.

The Melbourne-based artist creates thought-provoking works in painting and sculpture that critically examine social power structures and historical narratives.

His exhibition, Overland unpacks the lasting impact of colonisation on the Wangaratta region and its First Peoples, in a new series of paintings informed by historical documents, alongside textile sculpture With a Warm Embrace, 2023; part of the Wangaratta Art Gallery collection.

*

Drawn with Paint at WPACC Foyer Gallery

Wangaratta artist Pamela Florance’s exhibition Drawn with Paint is on display in the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre Foyer Gallery until 12 March.

The exhibition brings together a selection of works created over the past two decades of Pamela’s remarkable 50-year practice.

*

Wangaratta Historical Society open weekends

Take a trip down memory lane each weekend by visiting the Wangaratta Historical Society and Museum in the old fire station in Ford Street.

The museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 1pm and entry is free, with exhibitions updated regularly.

For more information email wangarattahistorialsociety@gmail.com or drop in and have a chat.

*