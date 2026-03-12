The countdown is on.

With just one week to go, excitement is building ahead of the Women’s Dance Party Fundraiser, hitting the Gateway Hotel Friday, 20 March, from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

If you’ve been on the fence, now is the time to grab your ticket — this event has sold out in previous years, and 2026 looks set to be no different.

Tickets are available online until sold out.

Channel your inner flapper and dust off the pearls — guests are encouraged to dress in the spirit of the Roaring Twenties, whether that’s a full Great Gatsby ensemble or simply a feather headband and some sparkle.

The night promises party tracks spanning the decades, complimentary finger food, free event photography, and drinks at bar prices.

Comfortable shoes are a must; the dance floor will be calling.

Every dollar raised goes directly to the Wangaratta Big Brothers Big Sisters Program, supporting local young people through mentoring and community connection.

It’s a cause close to many hearts in our region, and your ticket purchase makes a real difference.

“This event wouldn’t be possible without the incredible generosity of our sponsors,” said Brooke Winzer, event organiser.

“A very special thank you goes to Wangaratta Cardiology and Respiratory Centre, whose generous major sponsorship has been instrumental in bringing this event to life.

"Heartfelt thanks also go to the following local businesses for providing prizes for our silent auction: A Bowl of Porridge Boutique Accommodation, Move Pilates Studio, Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre, Warby Massage, and Prouds The Jewellers.

"Thank you to our volunteers Marc Bongers from Northeast Photography and Jono Leahy from Tubbzmix Entertainment, special guest performer Rebecca Scholte, as well as Glitter and Dust Event Planning for the gorgeous photo backdrop.

"Together, these local businesses have shown what community spirit looks like — and we are deeply grateful for their support.”

General Admission is $75pp, concession/60 years and over $60.

The dance party is open to all individuals aged 18 and over who identify as female or non-binary.

Secure your tickets online now at events.humanitix.com/women-s-dance-party-fundraiser-2026.

To learn more about the Wangaratta Big Brothers Big Sisters Program or to enquire about becoming a mentor, contact Caz Sammon at caz.sammon@bbbsau.org.

Friday 20 March — Gateway Hotel, Wangaratta — 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

Don’t miss it.