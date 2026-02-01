LINE (LGBTQIA+ In the North East) Wangaratta has received $10,000 in Victorian government funding to deliver Pride Fair Day 2026, a free, family-friendly celebration of the region’s LGBTIQA+ communities.

The funding forms part of the Pride Events and Festivals Fund (PEFF) announced last week by Minister for Equality Vicki Ward, which is supporting 31 pride events across Victoria to promote inclusion, connection and community resilience.

Executive officer of LINE Wangaratta, Allison Winters, said the funding was a vital boost for regional pride celebrations and would help ensure the event remains accessible to the whole community.

“Pride Fair Day is one of our major events, and being able to deliver it as a free, family-friendly festival is incredibly important,” Allison said.

Now entering its third year, Pride Fair Day will once again bring together live music, kids’ activities and stalls from local services and businesses.

The last Wangaratta Pride Fair Day, held at Bachelor’s Green, attracted more than 1000 people, including visitors travelling from Melbourne and Sydney.

In 2026, the event will be expanded as part of a new multi-day celebration, the Wangaratta Pride Festival 2026, running from Wednesday, 14 April to Saturday, 18 April.

Pride Fair Day will cap off the festival on the Saturday.

“Because of the success of previous years, we’ve decided to grow it into a larger, multi-day festival with something for everyone,” Allison said.

The broader program will include Rainbow Storytime, author talks, community events with Victoria Police, and a late-night drag bingo, with a mix of free and ticketed events designed to cater to all ages and interests.

LINE Wangaratta is one of the successful recipients of the PEFF program, which has supported more than 260 LGBTIQA+ events and festivals across Victoria since its inception.

Allison said targeted funding streams for LGBTIQA+ communities are essential, particularly in regional areas where access to large-scale pride events can be limited.

“It’s a real barrier for people in the North East to travel to Melbourne for major pride celebrations,” they said.

“As more people move to regional areas for lifestyle and affordability, there’s a growing need to have these events locally so people feel safe, welcome and socially connected.”

Allison said specific funding programs allow regional community organisations to remain viable in an increasingly competitive grants environment.

“Having funding streams specifically for LGBTIQA+ events makes a huge difference," they said.

"It gives us a fairer chance to fund the activities our community genuinely needs.”

Allison said the Victorian government’s support sends a powerful message to LGBTIQA+ people and families in the region.

“It shows recognition at a government level that these events matter,” they said.

“There are risks involved in delivering pride events, especially given the increase in protests and online backlash we’ve seen in recent years, but these celebrations are just too important not to keep going.”

Despite these challenges, LINE remains committed to delivering safe, accessible and inclusive events for the community.

LINE Wangaratta is now inviting volunteers, local businesses and community organisations to be involved in Pride Fair Day and the broader Wangaratta Pride Festival 2026.

People interested in volunteering, hosting a stall or staying informed about upcoming events can visit www.linewangaratta.org, follow LINE on social media, or contact the organisation directly at info@linewangaratta.org.

“We’re always keen to hear feedback and to work with the community to make these events as welcoming and inclusive as possible,” Allison said.