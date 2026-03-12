The free, family-friendly event 'River Guardians Day' is coming to Apex Park on Friday, 27 March.

This event celebrates local waterway conservation and native wildlife, with a focus on platypus protection and hands-on environmental learning.

A highlight of the day is the carp fishing competition, giving participants the chance to win great prizes presented by local fishing guru Robbie Alexander.

“Carp are one of the most damaging pest fish in our waterways, muddying rivers, destroying habitat and putting pressure on native species like platypus,” Robbie said.

“The carp fishing competition is a practical way for the community to help reduce their numbers while having a bit of fun.

"With prizes on offer and the biggest fish taking out the top spot, it’s a clear reminder that removing carp makes a real difference to the health of our rivers.”

The Arthur Rylah Institute will attend to share insights from the statewide PlatyPatch project, which restores habitat and improves waterway health for platypus and other native species.

In our region, the project focuses on the lower Ovens River and Three Mile Creek in Wangaratta.

Corinne Hutchinson, environmental water and wetlands officer at North East Catchment Management Authority, said the event is designed to be both educational and enjoyable for the whole community:

“River Guardians Day is a great opportunity for people of all ages to learn more about our local waterways and the species that rely on them, while also getting involved in practical conservation efforts in a fun and welcoming environment,” she said.

The event will also feature a range of interactive activities for all ages, including information stalls hosted by local experts, fun hands-on learning opportunities, including viewing live turtles and native fish, giveaways, and a free barbecue for attendees.

River Guardians Day is part of Council’s March into Sustainability activity series and is delivered in partnership with North East Catchment Management Authority; Ovens Landcare Network; Victorian Fisheries Authority; Arthur Rylah Institute; Bangerang Aboriginal Corporation; Wangaratta Landcare Sustainability; La Trobe University; Turtles Albury Wodonga; Glenwaters Native Fish; King River and District Fishing Club; Swamps, Rivers and Ranges; North East Canoe Club; and Boomerang Bags.

Bookings are essential and can be made at wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Community/Whats-On/River-Guardians-Day.