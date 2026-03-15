Local author Hannah A. Finch will celebrate the release of her debut historical fantasy novel, Sorrow’s Blade, at the Wangaratta Library on Saturday, 21 March.

The book is the first instalment in Hannah's new series, Umbra Lance, a crafted world of kingdoms, conspiracies and found-family bonds, notably brought to life without the use of magic.

Hannah discovered her love of storytelling early, growing up as the only girl — and the only redhead — in a lively family in North East Victoria.

After completing a Diploma of Writing and Editing in Bendigo in 2017 and contributing to Painted Words, she returned home to Wangaratta to continue her creative pursuits.

Following years of undiagnosed health struggles, Hannah was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome, which left her largely housebound.

Writing became her creative outlet, and despite ongoing pain and fatigue, she completed the final draft of Sorrow’s Blade in 2025.

The novel follows Ahzya Xion, a skilled thief hired to assassinate the king of Alpania — a mission shaped as much by personal history as by reward.

As she makes her way into Castle Prynesse, a mysterious warning about an impending assassination forces Ahzya to navigate old grudges, uneasy truths and shadows from her past.

At the event at 10.30am, Hannah will speak about the novel’s inspiration, her writing process, and her experiences navigating the world of indie publishing as a debut author.

It will be held at the Wangaratta Library in Docker Street at 10.30am and bookings are essential via events.humanitix.com/host/wangaratta-library or contact the library on 5721 2366 or library@wangaratta.vic.gov.au.