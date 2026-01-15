Australian Tarmac Rally (ATR) has announced the return of one of the most iconic events on the tarmac rally calendar, the Mount Buller Sprint, taking place from 13 to 15 February.

ATR is bringing back the original hill climb format this year, paying homage to the event’s roots that made it renowned in the early 2000s, which was run under Mountain Motorsports.

Competitors will tackle the legendary ascent from Mirimbah to the summit of Mount Buller, with multiple runs across the weekend promising an exhilarating first round to the Australian Tarmac Rally Championship.

With its sweeping corners, challenging elevation changes, and breath-taking alpine scenery, the Mount Buller Sprint remains a truly unique motorsport experience.

Entry applications are strictly limited to just 80 full competition vehicles, ensuring an elite and highly competitive field, and offering spectators a front row experience of top tier tarmac rallying at its finest.

Australian Tarmac Rally director Brittany Wilson said the Mount Buller Sprint has always held a special place in the hearts of competitors.

"This event aligns seamlessly with our brand and the competition structure that crews have come to know and trust, delivering an exclusive and unforgettable weekend of racing," Ms Wilson said.

"We are proud to present it under the ATR banner, with the support of AASA and Alpine Resorts Victoria.”

Mount Buller/Mount Stirling general manager Alan Arthur said they were excited to welcome the Mount Buller Sprint back to the mountain.

"The Mount Buller Road is an awesome mountain road, and we couldn’t think of a better way to show it off than having ATR bring the Mount Buller Sprint back to our mountain," he said.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming the competitors and crew, and we’re over the moon to be adding another motorsport event to our calendar.”

For the first time, the Mount Buller Sprint will include ATR’s Lifestyle Rally, developed in partnership with DriveWithCam.

This all-inclusive experience combines spirited driving on both open and closed roads with accommodation, elegant dining, and the opportunity to fully experience the stunning scenery of Victoria’s High Country.

Spectators at the Mount Buller Sprint can enjoy prime viewing at the start line, while a festival-style program is planned throughout the weekend, all hosted at Mirimbah Park, alongside the rally action.

With a refreshed brand, upgraded event systems, and a commitment to professional and safe rallies, ATR says it is ushering in a new era of motorsport, with the Mount Buller Sprint the perfect place to start.

Entry applications are now open via the ATR website or through the WOLF Sports platform, with more information at tarmacrally.com.