The North Eastern Car Club (NECC) is revving up for one of its most anticipated community events of the year.

On Wednesday, 4 February the club will host its annual Show Us Your Wheels night, inviting motoring enthusiasts and families alike to a celebration of automotive culture at the NECC clubrooms in Tarrawingee.

The event serves as a showcase for everything on wheels.

From meticulously restored vintage classics and rugged muscle cars to motorsport vehicles and motorcycles, the club maintains an “all vehicles welcome” policy, ensuring a diverse display for attendees.

“We are back for our 12th year,” the NECC's John Bell said.

“It’s about more than just the cars; it’s about the community coming together to share their passion, appreciating the work that goes into keeping these brilliant cars on the road.”

Show Us Your Wheels night will be held on Wednesday, 4 February at the clubrooms in Nolans Lane, Tarrawingee, with gates open at 5.30pm.

Entry is $10 per display car, with entry by gold coin donation for spectators, and there will be food, drinks, and a raffle available throughout the evening.