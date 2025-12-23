The King River and District Fishing Club invites everyone to join them for the Rubber Duck Regatta 2026 which will be held on Saturday, 24 January at the Gentle Annie Caravan Park and Camping Reserve in Whitfield.

Each year the event draws a huge crowd of participants and spectators who come to see the big race, where hundreds of adopted rubber duckies are released into the river and race to the finish line in the hope of winning first prize.

Club secretary Regina Callaway said there was no better way to spend the Australia Day weekend than by the King River and supporting a local community group.

She said the Rubber Duck Regatta is the club's major fundraiser for the year.

"This event helps us keep membership costs low, pays for club insurance and registration, and enables the club to put on free 'come and try' fishing days," she said.

"We can also provide a barbecue for everyone to enjoy on those fishing days."

To be part of the action, participants can adopt a duck for just $5, which puts them in the running to win the grand prize valued at $500.

Ducks can be adopted from the Moyhu General Store and at Moyhu Lions Country Market leading up to the event, or by contacting the club via Facebook and Messenger.

There are also a range of fun, family-friendly activities to enjoy on the day, including coming dressed in your best duck-themed outfit and waddling the line for a chance to win a prize.

You can also enter Pimp a Duck, purchasing your own duck, decorating it in any way you like and then putting it on display, with people's choice to decide who wins a prize in the junior and adult sections.

The event itself on Saturday, 24 January is free to attend with a sausage sizzle barbecue and refreshments available from 12pm.

It's recommended not to leave it until the last minute, as all ducks will be adopted before race day.

To find out more or for more information on fishing days, visit the club on Facebook.

*

King Valley in brief

Christmas Day church service at Moyhu

There will be a Christmas Day church service on Thursday, 25 December at All Saints Anglican Church in Moyhu at 9.30am and at Holy Trinity Anglican Church Whitfield at 11am.

All are welcome to attend.

*

New benches for Whitefield Cemetery

The Whitefield Cemetery Trust has been gifted three used bench seats and a table by the Rural City of Wangaratta for use at the cemetery.

Garry Hallett and the workshop team from the Department of Justice and Community Safety kindly offered to restore the furniture, which was dismantled, sanded, repainted and reconstructed.

Trust member Marco Martinelli said the team also conducted grounds maintenance on Saturday and did a fantastic job, ensuring the cemetery was neat and tidy in time for Christmas.

He said the bench seats and table are now as good as new and will be installed at different locations within the cemetery grounds in the New Year.

*

King Valley Country Images fundraising calendar available

The King Valley Country Images 2026 Calendar is now available at local outlets including the Cheshunt and Whitfield general stores, and local cafes.

It features black and white photos of the area, taken by locals, professionals and kids, and all funds raised go straight to Whitfield District Primary School.

*

King Valley News Christmas break

The King Valley News page will take a break for the Christmas and New Year period, returning on Wednesday, 14 January.

Details of any local news and events are welcome and can be sent to amcpherson@nemedia.com.au.

*