Enjoy an action-packed day of entertainment when Blitz Golf is held at Silverwood's Resort Yarrawonga on Sunday, 25 January.

The world’s only professional short-format golf league is making its debut in Yarrawonga, bringing its fast-paced, fan-first format to the spectacular Black Bull Golf Course, with play to start at 3pm.

Already a phenomenon across Australia, Blitz Golf has redefined the traditional game with its mix of rapid-fire competition, celebrity stars and festival-style entertainment.

Set on the banks of the Murray, the Black Bull Golf Course provides the ultimate destination backdrop, combining championship fairways with resort-style holiday vibes.

Fans will enjoy more than just golf, with live music, DJs, food trucks, bars and interactive activations creating a vibrant atmosphere alongside the on-course action.

As the sun sets, the excitement continues with the After Dark Concert presented by Lotus Living and headlined by Australian music legend, Diesel, with performances from Taxiride featuring Jason Singh, Natasha Pinto, Jade Gibson and DJ Grand Master Baitz, bringing summer energy to the lakeside.

See top sports stars alongside leading professional golfers, golfing legends and well-known personalities, including Glenn Maxwell, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Matt Stubbs, Zach Murray and many more.

Blitz Golf will be held at Silverwood's Resort in Yarrawonga from 3pm to 6.30pm, with the After Dark concert to be held from 6.30pm to 10.30pm, with tickets for Blitz Golf $20 (kids under 12 free) and After Dark Concert tickets from $99, available at blitzgolf.net/tickets.

*

Wangaratta community market on Sunday

The Wangaratta community market runs every Sunday (except Easter Sunday) at Moore Than Swimming, located at 11-13 Mason Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 1pm.

There are a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available.

Stalls are available for just $20 each (no bookings required) and car boot sales are welcome for $15, with more information via the market's Facebook page or call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

*

Drawn with Paint by Pamela Florance

Drawn with Paint brings together a selection of work by Wangaratta based artist Pamela Florance made over the past two decades of her 50-year practice.

Working primarily in acrylic on canvas or paper, Florance describes her work as drawing with paint – a process of mark making using wrist and hand movements to capture the beauty in the everyday.

It can be seen in the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre foyer gallery until 12 March.

*

Wangaratta Historical Society open weekends

Take a trip down memory lane each weekend by visiting the Wangaratta Historical Society and Museum in the old fire station in Ford Street.

The museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 1pm and entry is free, with exhibitions updated regularly.

For more information email wangarattahistorialsociety@gmail.com or drop in and have a chat.

*