Fleetwood Mac fans in Wangaratta will have the chance to relive the band’s biggest hits when Seventh Wonder brings its acclaimed show to the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday 13 June.

Fronted by vocalist Amanda Canzurlo, who performs under the pseudonym Bloom, Seventh Wonder has built its reputation on celebrating the music of Fleetwood Mac, particularly the iconic Rumours album.

Bloom said the show had grown naturally out of the band’s earlier performances of Stevie Nicks material.

“Seventh Wonder is three years old, but we were performing Stevie Nicks songs way before that, so it felt like a natural progression to explore the catalogue of Fleetwood Mac,” she said.

“The songs are soundtracks to so many people’s lives.

“We love how the songs sound simple, but they are made up of so many intricate layers, and each of the band members kept their own style when coming together as Fleetwood Mac.”

Bloom said one of the enduring strengths of Fleetwood Mac’s music was the distinct voice each songwriter brought to the band.

“You can hear, ‘Stevie wrote this one’ or ‘this is a Christine song’, they are different, but all work so well together,” Bloom said.

While Seventh Wonder stops short of calling itself a traditional tribute act, Bloom said the band’s focus was on honouring the music rather than impersonating the original group.

“We’re not a tribute band in the traditional sense, we’re not pretending to be Fleetwood Mac,” she said.

“What we do is celebrate the music, particularly the iconic Rumours album and the songs that have become the soundtrack to so many people’s lives.”

The production is managed by former Fleetwood Mac manager Dennis Dunstan and has drawn praise from fans and from Mick Fleetwood himself.

Bloom said 2026 had already been a milestone year for the group, beginning with a sold-out Sydney Opera House performance alongside a 30-piece orchestra.

“We’re excited to continue building these orchestrated shows to elevate the music and honour the incredible legacy behind it,” she said.

Mick Fleetwood praised the orchestrated production.

“On first hearing Seventh Wonder orchestrated … it gave me goosebumps, really, spooky, good,” he said.

The Wangaratta performance will feature Rumours in full, alongside other Fleetwood Mac favourites including “Little Lies”, “Gypsy” and “Say You Love Me”.

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What's On In Brief

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Thirty x Thirty exhibition at Art Gallery on Ovens

Art Gallery on Ovens’ fourth annual Thirty x Thirty exhibition will run from 4 - 22 June.

The much-loved exhibition features small format artworks, each measuring 30 x 30 cm, created by regional artists working across a wide range of styles and mediums.

Awards will be presented by this year’s judge, Eric Nash, director of the Benalla Regional Art Gallery, during the official opening on Thursday, 4 June, from 5pm to 7pm.

Light refreshments will be served, and the gallery warmly welcomes all members of the community to attend.

Visitors are encouraged to mark their calendars and drop into the gallery at Shop 4, 103 Murphy Street, Wangaratta.

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Chiltern art exhibition

The Six Artists’ exhibition is back for the fourth year, showcasing works with the theme Near and Far, on 6, 7 and 8 June at the Chiltern Court House in Main Street Chiltern between 10am and 4pm.

Official opening from 3pm on Saturday 6 June, all are welcome.

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Classic western to screen at Cheshunt Hall

King Valley Arts will screen Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid at Cheshunt Hall Cinema on Tuesday 9 June, with doors opening at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

The film club says the screening will pay tribute to the late Robert Redford, while giving local audiences a chance to enjoy the remastered 1969 western on the big screen.

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Vika & Linda to visit Wangaratta on their largest ever national tour

Iconic Australian duo Vika & Linda have recently released their powerful new single ‘Where Do You Come From?’, alongside the announcement of their ninth studio album.

To celebrate the new release, Vika & Linda will embark on their largest ever national tour to date with their band The Bullettes, touching down at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Friday 19 June at 7.30pm.

Audiences will be treated to songs from the new album together with the songs and stories of their inimitable career.

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Winton Festival of Speed 2026

Tickets are on sale for the Winton Festival of Speed 2026, with more than 300 historically significant race cars expected to front at the rural circuit from 24 to 26 July.

Confirmed categories appearing at WFOS26 are Group N Historic Touring Cars (Under and Over 2 Litre), Heritage Touring Cars including Groups C & A, Group S Sports Cars, Formula Ford, MGs and Invited British, Alfa Romeo Racing, Porsche 944 Challenge and BMW E30 Racing.

Additionally, Super Sprint classes have been expanded inviting 5 Litre Touring Cars, V8Brutes, Auscars, GT Cars up to 2010, Touring Car Tributes and Touring Car Legends, while facilitating the inaugural running of The Fitzy Cup, a Porsche-focused category celebrating the legacy of Peter Fitzgerald.

Entries are also open, and all interested competitors with an eligible vehicle are encouraged to register via Motorsport Australia Event Entry.

Tickets are available via Humanitix, with single-day general admission passes available from $30.

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Bluey show coming to Wangaratta

Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show is coming to Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre on Saturday 27 June and Sunday 28 June at 9.30am and 12.30pm.

Featuring brilliantly created puppets, this theatrical adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning children’s television series is packed with music, laughter, and fun for the whole family.

For more information and ticket links visit blueylive.com

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