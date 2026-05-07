The tradition of the quilting circle dates back centuries, and provides myriad opportunities - most importantly for social connection and knowledge sharing.

Building on that storied past, and in keeping with Wangaratta's rich textile history, the local Centre Quilters Circle has stitched its own place into the patchwork of the city's creative community groups.

On 14 May, the group will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a gathering at Rowan Street's Uniting Church Hall, where it holds its regular meetings on the second Thursday of each month.

Members and past members are being encouraged to come along from 10am to enjoy a shared lunch and birthday cake.

They are invited to bring with them any small items they've created after attending workshops at any time over the last 40 years, for an anniversary 'show and tell'.

The group will take time to celebrate its achievements, and the journey of its five life members.

Among those looking forward to the gathering are members Robyn Grealy, who has been involved since the group's beginning, and Ros Janas and Leonie Bourke, who have both been part of the circle for about 30 years.

Robyn said it would be a great chance for those who had been part of the group over the years to come together and celebrate its place in the community.

"For instance, Barb McCabe, who put together our newsletter for 35 years, has moved to Melbourne, but is excited about coming along," she said.

"She was involved in our annual Dookie event, which ran for three days and drew quilters from all over Australia.

"We'll also have other life members coming along to talk about their memories over the years."

The group's history includes involvement in Wangaratta's Stitched Up Festival, which highlighted the district's proud textile history still perpetuated by the quilters and other groups in the rural city.

"There are so many groups locally, and over the years the Wangaratta Art Gallery has supported the Travelling Suitcases exhibition, which also highlights textiles," Robyn said.

"We've also co-operated with the Strictly Quilts exhibition, which is held on jazz festival weekend each year in the Uniting Church Hall."

Robyn, Ros and Leonie said the value of connections formed through the group was immeasurable.

"The friendships are wonderful - it's a real community," Leonie said.

The ladies said the group catered for people of all ages, and offered a great chance for locals to share the quilting skills they had developed, and to create 'comfort quilts', which support those in need, including fire victims.

Trading tables and money raised through Strictly Quilts is also directed to local causes including Northeast Health Wangaratta's breast care nurses.

"We are still getting new members from time to time, including those new to town who want to meet people; they'll find out about us and then come along to a meeting," Robyn said.

"Even beginners are welcome to come along, to share and learn."

The trio encouraged anyone with current or past involvement in the Centre Quilters to come along to the Thursday, 14 May celebration event.

For more information, contact Robyn on 0417 213 799 or Jenny on 0409 218 211.