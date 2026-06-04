Three women from Vanuatu have officially completed their traineeships and become qualified personal care assistants (PCA) with Respect at St John’s home in Wangaratta.

Rachel Mangau, Sabrina Felix and Racheline Tal arrived in January 2025, marking the beginning of a life‑changing journey for all of them and also the residents they care for.

St John’s general manager Kathryn Hunter said Respect was focused on making their transition as smooth as possible.

"Our planning was all about making Wangaratta feel like home – from warm and welcoming accommodation, setting up bank accounts, phones and helping them with shopping for personal items and transport," she said.

"They embraced Wangaratta and St John’s from the moment they arrived.”

She said their contribution has been felt every day, noting “their smiles, energy and compassion blossoms with every interaction they have with residents, staff and visitors".

One of the early standout moments was a cultural celebration.

"They hosted a Vanuatu themed afternoon when they first arrived, showcasing their homeland with pride and love, sharing culture and entertaining with traditional dance and song," Kathryn said.

Before their formal training began, the three women spent several weeks buddying with St John’s staff to observe and learn while they waited for their course to commence.

Kathryn said this early period required patience, but it ultimately strengthened their confidence and connection to the home.

"This period was tough for them as they wanted to jump in and start their training," she said.

"They embraced their traineeship and it has been beneficial for not just them but everyone in our homes.”

For Rachel, the decision to join the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme was driven by her children.

“What made me join the PALM scheme was mostly to help support my families back home, especially my kids,” she said.

The welcome at St John’s made an immediate difference.

"The management's first impression made me feel at home and welcomed into the community," Rachel said.

Completing her traineeship has been a milestone, and helped her become "more confident" within herself.

"I am really proud and happy with this huge achievement," she said.

Sabrina, from the island of Efate, said this had been a dream career.

"Being a carer was my dream for a long time because I have a passion to look after the older people we care for," she said.

Sabrina's first impression of Wangaratta was one of comfort, "a peaceful place" that she "felt at home" at.

There was one moment during training that stood out to her.

“When I was able to confidently attend all activities of daily living to the residents – that made me feel really proud of myself," Sabrina said.

"Being a qualified PCA is a big achievement for me, my family and my community."

For 25‑year‑old Racheline, leaving home was one of the hardest decisions she has made.

"Growing up with my grandparents taught me respect, kindness, hard work and the importance of staying strong through difficult times,” she said.

Adjusting to Australia took time, “everything felt different, from the weather to the lifestyle".

"At first, it was challenging to adjust, but the kindness and support I received helped me feel welcomed," she said.

Racheline said her connection with residents has been the most meaningful part of her journey.

"The residents are like my family, they love me and I love them back.”

She said becoming a PCA is one of her proudest achievements.

"It shows how far I have come and reminds me that all the struggles, sacrifices and hard work were worth it," she said.