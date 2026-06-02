Two of Wangaratta’s most loved tourism destinations, Glenrowan and Whitfield, have been named finalists in the Victorian Top Tourism Town Awards in the Tiny Tourism Town category.

Run by the Victorian Tourism Industry Council (VTIC), the awards celebrate towns that offer outstanding visitor experiences and showcase the best of regional Victoria.

Both towns are now in the running for the state title, with winners to be decided in part by a public vote.

Rural City of Wangaratta mayor Irene Grant said the recognition highlights the strength of the region’s tourism offering.

“Whitfield and Glenrowan each offer something unique, from world -class food and wine in the King Valley to Glenrowan’s rich heritage and telling of an iconic Australian story," she said.

“Being named finalists is a great achievement and reflects the work of local businesses, tourism operators and the community.”

Public online voting plays an important role in determining the winners, with locals and visitors able to choose their favourite destination across Victoria.

Voting is open and takes just a few minutes.

Cr Grant said a strong community response would help showcase the region on a state stage.

“This is a great opportunity to put our region in the spotlight and encourage more people to discover everything Wangaratta has to offer. Every vote helps,” she said.

To vote for Whitfield and Glenrowan at the Victorian Top Tourism Town Awards page, visit www.vtic.com.au/toptourismtown.