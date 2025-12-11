Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) celebrated five long-serving volunteers who were recognised at the Victorian Public Healthcare Awards, where they were officially inducted into the 2025 Health Volunteer Honour Roll.

The honour roll recognises Victorian health volunteers who have contributed 30 years or more of dedicated service.

Out of just 12 inductees statewide, NHW was represented by five remarkable community members whose commitment has supported patients, families and staff for decades. This year’s NHW inductees are:

• Kerrith Bell – 45 years, Meals on Wheels.

• Elva Lovett – 37 years, Emergency Department.

• Marilyn MacDonald – 45 years, Friends of the Hospital.

• Margaret Mundie – 47 years, Meals on Wheels.

• Christine Peruzzo – 43 years, Meals on Wheels.

Together, they represent more than 217 years of combined voluntary service to the NHW community.

NHW CEO Libby Fifis congratulated each recipient and praised their lifelong contribution.

She said their service embodies the values of compassion, generosity and community spirit.

“Our volunteers make a real difference every day," Ms Fifis said.

"To have five of our own recognised among only 12 statewide inductees is an incredible achievement and reflects the strength of our volunteer community.”

NHW also extended a heartfelt thanks to Kerrith, Elva, Marilyn, Margaret and Christine for their extraordinary dedication and for the lasting impact they have had on patients and NHW.