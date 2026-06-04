Northeast Health Wangaratta’s (NHW) patient bed appeal has kicked off strongly, with the campaign receiving a generous anonymous donation of $10,500 in its first days, with the current total sitting at $17,150 thanks so community donations.

Launched last week, the appeal aims to raise $35,000 to help purchase 10 state-of-the-art patient beds to improve comfort, dignity and care for patients across the health service.

NHW executive director people and corporate operations, Kim Bennetts, said the early donation was an encouraging start to the campaign and reflected the community’s strong support for local healthcare.

“We are incredibly grateful for this generous donation and the support already being shown for the appeal,” Ms Bennetts said.

“This contribution will make a meaningful difference for patients and families in our region and gives the campaign fantastic momentum from the outset.”

Ms Bennetts said patient beds are one of the most frequently used pieces of equipment across the hospital and play an important role in both patient care and staff safety.

“These beds support comfort, dignity and recovery for patients while also helping our staff provide safe and effective care every day,” she said.

“Every donation, no matter the size, helps us continue improving the healthcare experience for our community.”

The appeal will support the purchase of modern patient beds designed to enhance patient comfort and support safer care delivery across NHW services.

Community members and local businesses are encouraged to support the appeal by making a donation online.

“If you are a local business interested in supporting the appeal or getting involved, we would love to hear from you,” Ms Bennetts said.

“Please reach out to our team at news@nhw.org.au to discuss partnership and fundraising opportunities.”

To donate or learn more, visit https://www.northeasthealth.org.au/appeal/