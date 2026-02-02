Industrial action will continue at Victorian hospitals after healthcare workers rejected the latest state government offer.

The Health Workers Union (HWU) said the offer was another below inflation pay increase to some of the lowest-paid healthcare workers that amounts to about 3.3 per cent a year over three years, conditional on workers also agreeing to give up key workplace protections and entitlements.

The union said this would mean ongoing bed closures, elective surgery delays and cleaning bans will persist unless the government can issue a fair deal.

HWU polled members about the offer over the weekend.

More than 97 per cent voted to reject the below-inflation pay offer and to extend work bans through February.

A further 98 per cent of workers want the HWU to ask the Fair Work Commission to authorise indefinite industrial action if a deal is not reached.

HWU lead organiser Jake McGuinness said the offer revealed the government’s priorities.

“In this dispute, the government is revealing itself to be anti-worker and anti-health,” Mr McGuinness said.

“After more than two months of significant industrial action — with patients and health workers bearing the pain — the government still refuses to act fairly or in good faith.”

Mr McGuinness said it was astounding that a Labor government was choosing to attack some of the lowest-paid workers in the health system.

“Jacinta Allan has lifted the headline figure but sneakily stretched the deal to three years — clearly hoping low-paid health workers wouldn’t do the maths,” he said.

Mr McGuinness said the offer went beyond wages and sought to strip away important protections.

“Worse still, the deal makes it easier for hospitals to underpay staff by removing real consequences, while winding back other hard-won entitlements," he said.

Mr McGuinness said the government must take responsibility for the consequences.

“Further patient disruption is now unavoidable — and that responsibility lies squarely with Jacinta Allan," he said.

The Victorian government is attempting to portray the proposal as a 10 per cent pay increase over two years, despite the agreement actually running for three years — leaving workers worse off in real terms.

“Workers will not trade away their hard-earned rights, and they will never accept a pay deal that sits below inflation,” Mr McGuinness said.

“With $25 billion in new state health funding on the table, the government has nothing left to hide behind.

"It’s time to stop playing accounting games and start negotiating seriously.”

The HWU will consult with members over the coming days on further work bans and strike action throughout February if the government remains unwilling to broker a fair deal.