Last week, nine students from the Rural Clinical School University of Melbourne begun their clinical studies at Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW).

The 2026 MD2 (Medicine 2) cohort were welcomed to the facility on Friday, 30 January at the shared Northeast Health Wangaratta/Melbourne University Learning and Teaching Centre Auditorium by the clinical school's deputy director of medical student education Steven Bismire and Rural City of Wangaratta Mayor Irene Grant.

Also in attendance was incoming acting sub-dean and NHW senior doctor Dr. Shaneil Fransch, along with four returning students who will complete their studies at NHW by the end of the year.

Incoming medical student Sarah Roberts is originally from Benalla, so working within the regional/rural health field was always of interest to her.

When she went to Melbourne after school, she decided to pursue an early placement.

“That has always where my passion has been – working rurally,” she said.

"When you see everything that all health professionals are doing out here, I think that’s a huge motivating factor.

Growing up, Sarah and her family were frequent visitors to Wangaratta, and now, she looks forward to working with Northeast Health Wangaratta.

“It’s nice being somewhere that’s closer to home, closer to family," she said.

"I’ve always heard amazing things about the teaching staff here and how passionate they are to teach all of us and make sure that we’re getting the best experience possible.

“I feel like Wangaratta has so many things to do; my friends who are new to the area, they’re loving it and we’re all sort of exploring together."

Mayor Irene Grant said bringing in strong and committed medical support to regional communities is “absolutely imperative.”

“I’d like to welcome the newbies and the ones that have been here and gone through the program,” Ms Grant said.

“Hopefully, we’ll see you staying and working in our region, in Wangaratta particularly.

“It is so important to support young people as you make your contribution to our community and the communities at large.”