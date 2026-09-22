New president steps into seniors role

The chance to enjoy indoor bowls was the initial drawcard to the Wangaratta Senior Citizens Club for new president Kevin Rickard. Mr Rickard has taken the reins of the presidency from Michael Chambeyron, who will remain on the committee. He joined the club last year following encouragement from a friend. "I came along initially to play bowls, and I really enjoyed it," Mr Rickard said. The club hosts indoor carpet bowls each Monday and Thursday from 1pm, and the new president said the sessions regularly attracted up to 18 players. Mr Rickard said the club offered great opportunities for social interaction for older people in the community, many of whom lived alone. "I'm only new to the group and the role, but I can see what an important part the club plays," he said. Along with indoor bowls, the club hosts regular lunches at venues around Wangaratta, as well as cards on Tuesday and Friday from 1.30pm, and some Wednesday afternoon social gatherings at the clubrooms in Tara Court, off Ford Street. Breakfast is held at the Quality Hotel Wangaratta Gateway on the first Friday of the month, and old-time dancing is held at Tara Court on the fourth Friday of the month. Along with Mr Rickard, Mr Chambeyron and long-time secretary/treasurer Ken Daly, the seniors' committee also comprises Jan Schulz, Pauline Campbell, Geoffrey Oates, Dieny Van Berlo, Maureen Oates, Dianne Scholl, Regina Lohse and Phil Corby. They work to organise social and activity events catering to local seniors, for enjoyment and connection. Mr Rickard said he would encourage others in the community to come along and see what the club has to offer.