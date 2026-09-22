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New president steps into seniors role

<p>SETTLING INTO THE ROLE: New Wangaratta Senior Citizens Club president Kevin Rickard enjoys an outing with fellow members, a lunch held at the Wangaratta Club last week. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n
<p>SETTLING INTO THE ROLE: New Wangaratta Senior Citizens Club president Kevin Rickard enjoys an outing with fellow members, a lunch held at the Wangaratta Club last week. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n

SETTLING INTO THE ROLE: New Wangaratta Senior Citizens Club president Kevin Rickard enjoys an outing with fellow members, a lunch held at the Wangaratta Club last week. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin

Bowls initially drew Kevin Rickard to the Wangaratta Senior Citizens Club.
Simone Kerwin
September 22, 2026 • 02:00

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