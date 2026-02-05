Just a week after we reported that the Wangaratta RSL Sub-Branch would soon move into the former One Mile Motors building, there is more news from Templeton Street, with the sale of the CWA Hall across the road.

This time it means a Wangaratta institution is moving out of long-held premises in the street to allow for commercial investment, but in the long-run, the change will be a boon for the community.

Not only will the hall receive attention that was beyond the CWA's financial means, while ensuring the 70-year-old building remains part of the Templeton Street landscape, but the city will benefit as Wangaratta's CWA members have more time and funds to support local interests.

A member branch of CWA Victoria, this group of women aims to support women, children and families, with a focus on friendship, personal development and advocacy.

Members of CWA Victoria are encouraged to make a difference in their communities and to advocate on community issues; sustainable development and the protection of the environment; and social issues.

Without the requirement to fundraise for upkeep of the Templeton Street hall, the Wangaratta group will be able to engage more fully in these aspects, and that can only be of benefit to the district.

Wangaratta has had the support of the CWA since 1929, through war years and a myriad other historical impacts, and that will continue into the future.

As it has done in the past, the Wangaratta CWA branch will evolve to meet societal changes, and as a result, ensure it is even more responsive to community needs.