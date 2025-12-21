When a handcrafted wooden car appears at Old Faithful’s this month, it’s more than just a creative display, it’s a symbol of what happens when a community rallies behind its young people.

The car, built by the dedicated members of Wangaratta Men’s Shed, is designed to raise awareness and support for Boys to the Bush, a local organisation committed to helping at-risk youth find stability, purpose and belonging.

This partnership is a powerful reminder that thriving communities don’t happen by chance, they’re built through care, collaboration and a shared belief in the next generation.

Boys to the Bush provides opportunities for young men to reconnect with positive role models and learn practical life skills.

But programs like these can only succeed when locals step up, as the Men’s Shed has done, offering time, craftsmanship and heart.

The car’s QR code and donation box make it easy for anyone to contribute, whether it’s a few coins or a larger gesture.

Every bit counts because behind every donation is a message: “We believe in you.”

This is just the beginning for organisers, if the trial succeeds, more businesses will host these cars throughout 2026.

Community support isn’t just about charity; it’s about investing in futures and making a tangible difference.

When we give young people the tools and encouragement they need, we’re shaping a stronger, safer and more connected Wangaratta.

So next time you grab your morning coffee, take a moment to check out the car and consider how you can help drive change.