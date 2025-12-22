So this is Christmas and what have you done asks the late John Lennon in his iconic 1971 'Happy Christmas' song.

Perhaps more significantly, what will you do?

With the lure of modern communication devices, and the velocity of contemporary life styles, enthusiasm for the traditional spirit of Christmas may have diminished in value recently.

Encouragingly, Yuletide decorations are conspicuously displayed on streetscapes, in shops, and domestic premises.

Hopefully, I will never grow too old to soak up the atmosphere and mood of Christmas with the excitement and delight of childhood memories.

I have a depressing aversion to those who cheerlessly declare Christmas as 'just another day', anxious for it to be over for another year.

Christmas is not a day, or a season, Christmas is a feeling, a time to reflect on the things that are truly important, like family and loved ones.

A reminder of the reward a kind act can bring to someone down on their luck, perhaps sick, or lonely.

Christmas is a state of mind, not entirely about opening our presents, but to think of others.

If you can't find Christmas in your heart, you won't find it in a stocking or under a tree.

With the cost of living crisis, and crippling mortgage payments, some families may not be in a position to indulge their dearest as lavishly as they would wish.

But remember a united harmonious family spreads more happiness than any gift from a shop.

This time of the year is a chance to revisit friendships from the past, and perhaps mend old grievances in the spirit of giving and good will.

To all those afflicted by the atrocious Bondi massacre, our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time, may your broken hearts find solace and courage, assured that we stand by you in solidarity offering our support and compassion.

To those whose faith does not include celebrating the birth of Christ, enjoy a happy and safe holiday period.

Merry Christmas and a happy New Year to all.

Barry McArthur, Wangaratta

Antisemitism and Islamophobia are equally dangerous

We are all shaken, horrified and devastated by the Bondi massacre of families celebrating their religious festival on an iconic Australian beach, where anybody should be safe.

However, I am also frightened that the government's response will further fuel antisemitism and Islamophobia while undermining the fundamental rights of our democracy. If this is allowed to happen, the terrorists have won.

It is wrong to conflate Israel with Judaism; many Jews are horrified by Israel's actions which do not represent their faith.

Yet people do conflate the two and this has led to a dangerous rise in antisemitism.

Equally, it is wrong to conflate Islam with terrorism; many Muslims are horrified by violent reprisals against the innocent.

This is not their religion.

Yet people do conflate the two, inflamed by a media focus on the most sensationalist politicians, and this has led to a dangerous escalation in Islamophobia.

We must support and protect both our Jewish and Islamic Australians from fear and persecution.

Shaped by the histories of immigrant families, the Australian ethos is about giving everyone a fair go.

That identity is seriously undermined by a government privileging one group over another in legislation.

Accepting the definition of antisemitism recommended by the special envoy outlaws any criticism of Israel; we must be free to criticise!

Peaceful protest is a fundamental right and repressing it will only fuel hatred.

We need our government, in response to the massacre, to steadfastly maintain equal rights and freedom of speech.

We need our communities to combat ethnic and religious hatred with compassion and justice, not further vilification.

We need an Australia again where everyone, regardless of religion or ethnicity, can expect to be given a fair go.

If we don’t hold to these values, the terrorists will have won.

Dr Roxanne Bodsworth, Eldorado

Hate speech and racial supremacy must always be challenged

Two letters in last Friday's Chronicle (19 December) concerned the Bondi massacre and sought to find a reason for this tragedy.

Both writers seemed anxious to lay the blame for the tragedy at the feet of politicians.

Since 7 October 2023 we have seen the rise of antisemitism in this country and a number of violent events targeting synagogues, Jewish businesses and property.

From personal experience I know that Jewish people living in Melbourne do not feel safe and have not felt safe for some time.

On the day we have been asked to remember and reflect on the Bondi massacre and stand with the Jewish community, it seems timely to direct our attention to support of the Jewish community.

With the rise of antisemitism and hate speech it is important for those who hold and express these views to be challenged - either in public or online.

In response to both Pat Cushway and John Walker.

The Prime Minister appointed Jillian Segal, the federal government's antisemitism envoy in 2024.

She was tasked with developing a plan to combat it.

Her report was given to the government in July and they had not responded to it at the time of the Bondi attack.

It now appears that the government is adopting recommendations around new laws concerning hate speech, promotion of racial supremacy and the public listing of organisations that promote hate speech or violence.

The AFP (Australian Federal Police) and ASIO (Australian Security and Intelligence Organisation) who play such a vital role in combating terrorism will welcome new legislation and restrictions on guns.

Jane Baker, Wangaratta

Thank you all for looking after our cemetery so well

I have just been to the Wangaratta cemetery early on Monday morning (December 22) and I would like to give the sextons and gardeners so much praise and thanks for the pristine way they take care of the cemetery.

Thank you.

Marilyn Peacock, Wangaratta