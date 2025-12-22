It's easy to succumb to the panic generated by the festive season through advertising, social media clickbait and perceived pressure.

Even the calmest of us start to question whether we've done enough when we're constantly told there are gifts to be bought, there's gourmet food to be prepared, and that our homes must be sparkling and visitors feted as in a Hallmark movie.

Today, on the eve of Christmas, be assured that you have indeed done enough if you approach any festivities in which you’re involved, armed not with a mountain of gifts and tonnes of food, but with love and empathy.

For that is what's most needed in the world - now more than ever.

No matter your beliefs, your background, or what life and the past year have thrown at you, Christmas is a time to stop, reflect and connect.

Wangaratta's generous spirit ensures that even those who may otherwise be alone will have a seat at a celebratory table tomorrow, through the annual free Christmas Day lunch.

Many local charities have also developed hampers and gift collections so there is something under the tree for people who have been doing it tough, bringing real magic to the day.

So in keeping with the season, consider whether you could extend a hand to someone you know would appreciate a kind word at the right moment, a catch-up over a cuppa or meal, or any support you can offer.

It's worth remembering that the first Christmas was a simple gathering held in humble surrounds - with love at its core.