Community support is a wish come true

On behalf of the Wangaratta branch of Make-A-Wish I would like to thank the local community and the businesses who continue to support our fundraising efforts. We held one of our regular Bunnings barbecues on Saturday 12 September which raised close to $2000, a record amount for us. It was an overwhelming response and we had to restock twice during the day. Local businesses The Butlers Pantry, Nu Fruit and Hourigans Quality Meats very generously donate or discount goods for our barbecues which is greatly appreciated. We are a relatively small committee so we appreciate the help of friends and supporters to fill the barbecue roster. Nick Youings has been helping for many years, and more recently Maureen O’Keefe, Jenny Cogan and Ray Champlin. We are grateful for their assistance - you don’t have to be a member of Make-A-Wish to help out. Community members not only purchase sausages, they quite often put their change in our donation tin or make a donation without purchasing. This is a reflection of the work that Make-A-Wish does for children with life threatening illnesses. An initiative our local branch has instigated, to help[ support our efforts, is in regard to the Container Deposit Scheme (CDS). Make-A-Wish has registered with the scheme and it’s now possible to take any suitable container (10c) to the depot in Newman Street, Wangaratta, and advise the staff you would like the proceeds to go to Make-A-Wish. High school students involved in the Community Leadership Challenge in year 9 regularly fundraise for Make-A-Wish and this year they have chosen to do so via the CDS. I understand there are countless organisations fundraising and looking for support at any time so we are very grateful for the generosity we receive on behalf of Make-A-Wish. If anyone would like to know more about what we do please make contact. caroleb2@ hotmail.com. Carole Breust, president, Wangaratta Make-A-Wish Lucky to have excellent health services Recovering at home with loving family care after a fall and femur fracture, I wish to express my thanks and appreciation to Northeast Health Wangaratta. From the moment the ambulance arrived, through emergency, orthopaedic surgery, medical recovery and then Thomas Hogan rehab, the care and attention I received was outstanding. Thank you. We are indeed fortunate to have such a first class hospital in our city. Ian York, Wangaratta Independent candidates offer the real alternative How fortunate we are in Australia to have a robust democratic system of government at all levels. Here in Victoria we are about to elect our next state government. How then is it that we are faced each day with the major parties engaging in disparaging behaviour towards one another? It seems any positive messages are lost in an attitude of mistrust, suspicion and the denigration of political opponents. Whilst the majority of individual major party members are no doubt very well intentioned and often hard working, they are ultimately bound by their party rules and parliamentary voting conventions. We in Ovens Valley electorate have the opportunity to restore some empathy, compassion and understanding of those who are struggling day by day. Community based independent candidates offer a real alternative. They can focus their energies on working for the voters directly, unencumbered by major party rules. Steve Manning, standing as a community independent, offers the Ovens Valley electorate a real alternative to the status quo. He has a genuine and strong commitment to our region and will directly represent this electorate and this electorate alone. Les Lambert, Wangaratta