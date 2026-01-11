What’s next for what was once home to one of Australia’s pioneering forays into the computer and IT industries?

Behind the large sign sitting on an empty paddock on Shanley Street is an almost forgotten piece of Wangaratta’s international manufacturing history - which is now on the market for $15m.

When IBM came knocking to our city half a century ago, what started as a typewriter endeavour morphed into a critical computer manufacturing facility, employing hundreds of locals and putting the city on the international stage.

Over two decades the operation - including its two iterations under different ownership - provided a valuable employment platform and economic boost to the city.

It also provided a shining example of the benefits of decentralisation, and the role regions can and indeed need to play in order to sustain our nation.

Regions have an even greater role to play today.

As we head to a state election in November, all voters should be putting a regional lense over political parties’ policies and asking what they will, or won’t deliver to help sustain and grow our regions.

It’s a team effort

Victoria’s ongoing bushfire emergency has laid bare the shocking vulnerability of so many of our rural communities.

The losses are heartbreaking.

Amid the despair, this emergency has also shone a light on the bravery and spirit of so many individuals and communities - supporting each other in their time of need.

That springs hope eternal for better days ahead.