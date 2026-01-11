I welcome the Prime Minister’s announcement that a Royal Commission into Anti-Semitism and Social Cohesion will now be stood up, something I called for before Christmas.

We need an independent, transparent and comprehensive investigation of the factors that led to the devastating attack in Bondi.

My sincere hope is that this work helps to chart a clear, evidence-based path forward to strengthen community safety and promote, tolerance and compassion.

Dr Helen Haines, Independent federal MP for Indi

Coalition will reverse ban on gas

The Liberals and Nationals have launched a campaign against Premier Jacinta Allan’s gas ban.

Victorian households should be allowed to choose how they cook, heat and produce hot water - they should not be directed by the Allan Labor Government.

Labor has flagged it will ban consumer choice of hot water services and heating, and almost certainly cooktops too, from March 2027.

This November, Victorians will have a choice: Labor’s gas ban or the Liberals and Nationals who will allow households to choose their own energy source.

We will reverse Labor’s ban on gas.

The nogasban.com.au site enables Victorians to see our advertisements and have their say.

Labor’s gas ban will cost many families tens of thousands of dollars as the ban will prevent the replacement of existing gas appliances.

Labor has also banned gas connections on new estates and limited energy options for new businesses.

David Davis, Shadow Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction

China's beef import measure is disappointing

Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) has expressed our disappointment, on behalf of Australia’s red meat industry, at the announcement by China’s Ministry of Commerce to implement a global safeguard measure on beef imports, including Australian beef.

Australia has consistently engaged with China throughout their investigation process, making clear at every opportunity that our exports are not the cause of any alleged injury to China’s domestic beef sector.

We have also reminded China of Australia’s position as a trusted free trade partner and hope that will continue to be respected.

China remains and will continue to be an important market for Australian beef and this tariff will impact our customers within China significantly.

MLA’s China offices will liaise closely with our customers and importers in-market as this measure is implemented.

MLA plays a critical role in driving market access and marketing Australian red meat globally, including maintaining a strong presence in China to support trade relationships and promote Australian beef.

Importantly, MLA will continue to work with industry and trade partners to actively promote Australian red meat in China, ensuring we remain well-positioned to capitalise on our strong reputation.

While this safeguard measure will impact all major beef suppliers to China, not just Australia, we will continue to work closely with the Australian government and industry partners including the Australian Meat Industry Council (AMIC) to seek clarity on the measure and pursue the best possible outcome for Australian beef producers.

Michael Crowley, managing director of Meat & Livestock Australia

Devastating blow for beef in 2026

China’s decision to restrict the import of beef from Australia is extremely disappointing for the cattle industry.

China’s Ministry of Commerce has announced an added 55 per cent tariff on beef imports that exceed quota levels from several countries, including Australia.

Cattle Australia is warning the beef industry stands to potentially lose $1 billion in beef exports, following the announcement.

China’s announcement is devastating to the beef industry this year, but unfortunately it is also the latest development of failures under the Albanese government.

The Prime Minister and Trade Minister must make urgent representations to their counterparts in Beijing.

David Littleproud, Leader of The Nationals